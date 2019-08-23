The European Tesla Gigafactory 4 could be located in Lower Saxony. according to the latest reports from Germany.

Tesla is reportedly considering Emden and Emsland, which have access to the sea and are close to Tesla's major markets like the Netherlands or Scandinavia.

Up to 1,000-2,000 new jobs will be created at the plant, but there are no details about what models might be produced at the site.

"The update was recently shared by a spokesman for Economics Minister Bernd Althusmann, who confirmed that the ministry had presented “potential locations” in Lower Saxony to Tesla executives. Prior to this, Tesla had reportedly approached the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics with the aim of securing a site that was close to the coast. Both Emden and Emsland fit this criteria."

The final decision will be made by the end of this year, so the work maybe will start in 2020.

Major Tesla production facilities:

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California (all types co vehicles)

in Fremont, California (all types co vehicles) Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, Nevada (battery cells, motors, ESS)

in Sparks, Nevada (battery cells, motors, ESS) Tesla Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York (solar products)

in Buffalo, New York (solar products) Tesla Gigafactory 3 (under construction) in Shanghai, China (cars and other things excluding lithium-ion cells)

(under construction) in Shanghai, China (cars and other things excluding lithium-ion cells) Tesla final assembly facility for Model S/Model X in Tilburg, Netherlands

for Model S/Model X in Tilburg, Netherlands Tesla Grohmann Automation in Prüm, Germany

Source: Teslarati