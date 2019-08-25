We have already told you Bollinger plans to start delivering its first cars by 2021. Or about two years from now. That will be a long wait for anyone willing to put these electric Land-Rover-Defender-inspired vehicles on trails. But waiting will probably be a lot easier if people are able to see and touch the four-door B1 and B2 prototypes. From September 26 on, that will be possible.

Bollinger has made a very nice video showing the final steps in building the prototypes for the première. With lots of people involved, what makes us think that production itself may be made by hand. At least in the very beginning, for what we know so far.

In our previous article on the new EV company, Robert Bollinger said the vehicles had a “form follows function” design because they wanted to be able to build everything in-house. The straight lines of the vehicles are not just a tribute to the Defender, but also a way to make production and aluminum sheet folding easier.

Bollinger also mentioned the vehicles would not be cheap, something that has to do more with the production methods than properly with the technology applied. A low scale, handcrafted production is naturally much more expensive than one with robots and machines doing part of the job.

Bollinger may be able to announce investments in machines and in a big site for production, but it has not done so until now. What he has promised is to finally mention prices with the official presentation of the new prototypes. Will they be estimate prices or the final ones?

The company already accepts reservations for the vehicles, but with no money involved so far. Will it start to take deposits after the unveiling? Will we have a special limited edition for the first units? Wait a few weeks more and you'll probably have answers for all these questions.