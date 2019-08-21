Spy photographers recently spotted in southern Europe an Audi Q3 with a charging inlet on the left-front fender, which clearly indicates it's a plug-in test mule.

The question without an answer is whether it's a plug-in hybrid or an all-electric Audi test vehicle. It might herald a Q3 PHEV or a Q3/Q4 e-tron BEV, according to CarPix.

Gallery: Unknown Audi Plug-In (Q3 PHEV/Q3 BEV/Q4 BEV) Test Mule Spy Photos

14 Photos

Audi already announced several new PHEV models and a Q3 PHEV might be just another one:

Audi PHEV models:

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro (two versions - comfort and performance) (from Q3 2019)

(two versions - comfort and performance) (from Q3 2019) Audi Q7 PHEV (probably late 2019/2020)

Audi A6 TFSI e (two versions - comfort and performance) (coming soon)

(two versions - comfort and performance) (coming soon) Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e (two versions - comfort performance) (coming soon)

(two versions - comfort performance) (coming soon) Audi A8 TFSI e (coming soon)

Images: CarPix