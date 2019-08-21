Audi Q3 with a charging port joins around 10 other already announced new plug-in models from Audi.

Spy photographers recently spotted in southern Europe an Audi Q3 with a charging inlet on the left-front fender, which clearly indicates it's a plug-in test mule.

The question without an answer is whether it's a plug-in hybrid or an all-electric Audi test vehicle. It might herald a Q3 PHEV or a Q3/Q4 e-tron BEV, according to CarPix.

Audi news

audi e tron sales us stable july Audi e-tron Sales In U.S. Stable In July At Half Tesla Model X Level
audi entry level e tron 50 quattro Audi Reveals New Entry-Level E-tron 50 Quattro SUV With Less Range

Gallery: Unknown Audi Plug-In (Q3 PHEV/Q3 BEV/Q4 BEV) Test Mule Spy Photos

Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule
14 Photos
Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule Unknown Audi Plug-In Test Mule

Audi already announced several new PHEV models and a Q3 PHEV might be just another one:

Audi PHEV models:

  • Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro (two versions - comfort and performance) (from Q3 2019)
  • Audi Q7 PHEV (probably late 2019/2020)
  • Audi A6 TFSI e (two versions - comfort and performance) (coming soon)
  • Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e (two versions - comfort performance) (coming soon)
  • Audi A8 TFSI e (coming soon)

Images: CarPix