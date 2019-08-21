South Korean plug-in market is dominated by the domestic all-electric models. We are eager to see whether the Tesla Model 3 will be able to beat the Hyundai Kona Electric.
This year, South Korea experiences a very high rate of plug-in electric car sales growth.
According to the EV Sales Blog, the total number of new registrations during the first seven months of 2019 increased by 86% year-over-year to 23,379.
Plug-ins captured around 2.3% of the car market and as you can see on the list of top-selling models, the sales are dominated by the BEVs.
Plug-in electric vehicle sales in South Korea (YTD) - July 2019
- Hyundai Kona Electric: 9,225
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro): 5,023
- Chevrolet Bolt EV: 1,972
- Renault Samsung Twizy: 1,217
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric: 1,119
- others: 4,823
- Total: 23,379
We must also note the unprecedentedly high sales of the Hyundai NEXO hydrogen fuel cell - 1,898 YTD.
The biggest question is, however, the Tesla Model 3, which recently entered the South Korean market with deliveries expected to start in the coming months.
There is a chance that the Model 3 will not only take #3 for the year, but will manage to attract more customers than domestic Kia Niro EV or even Hyundai Kona Electric.
