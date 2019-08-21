This year, South Korea experiences a very high rate of plug-in electric car sales growth.

According to the EV Sales Blog, the total number of new registrations during the first seven months of 2019 increased by 86% year-over-year to 23,379.

Plug-ins captured around 2.3% of the car market and as you can see on the list of top-selling models, the sales are dominated by the BEVs.

Plug-in electric vehicle sales in South Korea (YTD) - July 2019

We must also note the unprecedentedly high sales of the Hyundai NEXO hydrogen fuel cell - 1,898 YTD.

The biggest question is, however, the Tesla Model 3, which recently entered the South Korean market with deliveries expected to start in the coming months.

There is a chance that the Model 3 will not only take #3 for the year, but will manage to attract more customers than domestic Kia Niro EV or even Hyundai Kona Electric.

