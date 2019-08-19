In terms of passenger all-electric car sales in Western Europe, there was a close race between Nissan and Renault last year. This year, Nissan fell behind, while Renault is struggling to sell what Tesla is selling.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), during the first seven months of 2019, Tesla sold roughly 49,200 electric cars.

That translates to a market share of 27% (out of around 182,000). If Tesla keeps selling cars at such a pace, the 2019 result will cross 80,000. Total passenger BEV sales in Western Europe should be at around 300,000 for the first time ever in 2019.

Renault seems to be relatively safe in second place with 28,000 sales. The final result of the French brand is highly dependent on the new Renault ZOE, which will hit the market later this year.

Top BEV manufacturers in Western Europe YTD - by July 2019: