So far this year, Tesla sales (actually new car registrations) amounted in Germany to 6,816, which makes Tesla the quickest growing brand in the country. The growth rate of over 405% is just out of reach for the established manufacturers.

The reason behind such a great result is, of course, the Tesla Model 3, which noted 5,804 new registrations compared to zero last year. The Model S/X registrations were 1,010, which is 25% less than the 1,346 a year ago at this point.

The other thing is that Tesla now clearly outsold Jaguar brand - 5,377 registrations, including 530 Jaguar I-PACE. And that is despite the I-PACE having received the 2019 German Car of the Year Award. We assume that the market simply verified that as far as BEVs are considered, Tesla is a better choice for much more consumers.

Car sales in Germany by brands - July 2019

Interestingly, Porsche at 17,181 is falling 21.6%.

