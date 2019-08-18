Another stage of the subsidy phase-out in China, introduced on June 26, 2019, caused a surge of sales in June and a significant decline in the following month of July.

According to EV Sales Blog, total sales amounted to some 70,000, which is 7% less than a year ago and less than half of June's result.

Taking into consideration that there is now no subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC, and halved subsidies for higher range models, the drop of 7% is actually not that bad.

Interestingly, BEV sales managed to increase by 1%, which means that all the decrease falls on PHEVs (down 22%). The overall car market in China shrunk by 4%.

Market share of plug-ins stands at 4.6% for the month and 6.1% for the year (with roughly 709,000 sales YTD).

Plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2019

The most popular model in July again was BAIC EU-Series with 8,937 sales! BYD Yuan sales counted together with entry-level version BYD S2 was 6,400. The third best was surprisingly the Baojun E-Series (joint project of SAIC and GM) with 6,328 sales.

Here are the top five YTD:

BAIC EU-Series - 8,937 (58,013 YTD)

BYD Yuan BEV/BYD S2 BEV – 6,400 (49,884 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV – 2,100 (26,274 YTD)

BYD e5 - 126 (26,221 YTD)

Chery eQ - 2,405 (24,687 YTD)

Other noticeable results were GAC Aion S (3,406 in its third month of sales), BMW 530Le (2,752) and Tesla Model 3 (1,800).

Source: EV Sales Blog