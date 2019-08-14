BEV market in the Netherlands, led by Tesla Model 3, doubled in July.

The Netherlands experiences rapid growth of all-electric car sales, which increased in July by 102%, taking 6.2% of the new passenger car market.

In total, new plug-in registrations (BEV and PHEV) amounted to 2,372 (up 73% year-over-year), which translated into 7% market share. It could be better, but PHEVs are still struggling a lot (decreased 21%).

After seven months of 2019, total volume exceeds 22,400 at an average 8.6% market share.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – July 2019

 

The very important aspect of the growth is that sales keep doubling despite there being no Tesla Model 3 delivery spike (like close to 2,500 in June).

Of course, the Model 3 still does great with 590 new registrations (best first month of a quarter) and 6,653 YTD (third highest result among all models available in the country).

Decent results were posted also by the Hyundai Kona Electric - 324, Volkswagen e-Golf - 231 and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 221.

On the other hand, the Nissan LEAF (151), even with the 62 kWh version, seems to be disappointing at #6 for the month and #5 for the year.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – July 2019 (Source: EV Sales Blog)

Source: EV Sales Blog