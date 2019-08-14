The plug-in market in Germany is really hot this summer and in July sales almost reached a new record, which inevitably will happen in the near future.

The total number of passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 9,233, which is 64% more than a year ago. The market share improved to almost 2.8%.

The most important thing is that BEV sales are literally exploding with a growth rate of 136% year-over-year. PHEVs also improved a little bit (6%).

BEVs: 5,963 – up 136% at ≈1.8% market share

– up 136% at ≈1.8% market share PHEVs: 3,270 – up 6% at ≈1.0% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – July 2019

The biggest splash in July was caused by the Volkswagen e-Golf, which noted 1,007 new registrations (plus 12 e-up! and probably 96 Volkswagen ID.3 pre-production cars). The high result for the e-Golf might be related to WeShare in Berlin.

The other great results were 967 BMW i3 (a new record, including 961 BEVs) and 910 Renault ZOE. Tesla noted 607 registrations (75 Model S, 78 Model X and 454 Model 3).

Interestingly, also the Audi e-tron hit a new high in Germany of 530 registrations.

Porsche had record 122 BEV registrations (317 YTD), which means the fleet of Porsche Taycan is growing fast.

Sales by brand:

Source: KBA