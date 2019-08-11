Typically it's a Tesla we see hitting a building. The driver often tries to blame the incident on unintended acceleration. However, this time it's a BMW i3 that smashes a wall. So, what's the story here?

First, grab a look at the video below:

Video description:

A driver plowed into the Kaimuki Times this morning, leaving behind a large dent in the store. Luckily, no one was injured.

While information is scarce, we suspect the driver did one of two things. He either hit the accelerator instead of the brake while parking or he selected drive instead of reverse when attempting to leave the parking spot. It's more likely that the accelerator was applied when attempting to brake, as this seems to most often be the case with this type of accident.

Fortunately, nobody was injured and perhaps the car isn't even totaled. However, the damage to the structure does look to be quite significant. Apparently, this was the second such incident involving a BMW i3 in the area recently.

What's your take on this accident? Leave us your thoughts in comments below.