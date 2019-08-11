Hide press release Show press release

BYD to showcase its futuristic Tang Luxury SUV at annual Pebble Beach auto show Concours d’ Elegance

Los Angeles, CA (8/9/2019) – BYD (Build Your Dreams) will showcase its innovative battery electric Tang luxury SUV at the Concours d’ Elegance in Pebble Beach, California Aug. 15 – 17.

A high-tech blend of strength and elegance, the Tang represents a new age of automobile design and beauty being produced by a talented team of world class artists and engineers at BYD’s Global Design Center in Shenzhen, China.

“We appreciate the opportunity to showcase our talent and innovative technology at this world class event,” BYD North America president Stella Li said. “The elegant design of the Tang luxury SUV represents the future of what BYD can achieve with our new Global Design Center.

Concours d’ Elegance, a show dedicated to the artistry and craftsmanship of the automobile throughout the past 100 years, is a perfect venue to showcase the futuristic Tang. The model displays a variety of safety and convenience features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, intelligent temperature control, and a pedestrian collision warning system. It has an intelligent, rotatable pad to access all of your favorite apps. The Tang has a range of about 310 miles on a charge. The all-wheel drive vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

BYD’s ride and drive will be held from Aug. 15 - 17. There will be two sessions each day, from 9 -11 a.m. and from 2 - 5 p.m. The car will be on display each day from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The route will take riders through some of Pebble Beach’s famous and iconic scenery, including a portion of Carmel’s legendary 17 Mile Drive.

To RSVP to test drive the Tang, visit https://en.byd.com/pebble-beach-test-drive/.

BYD Motors, LLC, operates a coach and bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California, where it employs 750 members of the SMART labor union. The company has a unique community benefits agreement in place that has resulted in well-paying jobs for a workforce that includes single parents, veterans and men and women seeking a second chance. The company recently entered into a pre-apprenticeship program with Antelope Valley College, where it will help train the next generation of skilled workers in Northern Los Angeles County.

BYD, the global leader in electric vehicles – including buses, trucks and forklifts – has no immediate plans to build or sell automobiles in the United States, company officials said.

The Tang highlights BYD’s commitment to innovation, both in battery electric technology and in design. BYD recently announced the opening of its Global Design Center at its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Under the mantra of “Design with Passion,” BYD is boldly accelerating the exploration and establishment of design theory and philosophy in the era of electrified and intelligent mobility.

The Design Center is responsible for the design of cars, rail transit and other transportation options. The center accommodates 300 designers and 100 external design staff. The building features a “Black Crystal” design and covers an area equal to two football fields.

Leading the Design Center are three world renowned auto designers - Wolfgang Egger, who had served as the chief designer for Audi; JuanMa Lopez, formerly head of exterior design at Ferrari; and Michele Jauch-Paganetti, former head of advanced interior design at Daimler AG.

The three designers are blending technology, function, and beauty into cutting edge vehicle designs.

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com