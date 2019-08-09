The new record attempt will be the first-ever at the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road in China.
Volkswagen ID.R electric racing car gets a new eye-catching red livery for its fifth record attempt. This one takes place on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road in China.
Driver Romain Dumas will race up Tianmen Mountain (about 1,200 metres and 99 corners) in September.
"The ten-kilometre road to “Heaven’s Gate”, with its hairpin bends and short sprints, is regarded as one of the most demanding mountain roads in the world. It is situated in a breath-taking landscape, which attracts millions of tourists every year. This challenge reﬂects the widely visible logo of the now red ID.R. The stylised silhouette of Tianmen Mountain and its 99 hairpins is backed up by the motto “Race the Future”.
The German manufacturer intends to use the ID.R to promote the upcoming series-produced ID models, which will hit the market in China in 2020.
Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and CEO Volkswagen China said:
“The pioneering ID.R is the ambassador for our fully-electric ID. family, which will be launched in China from 2020. I think we have come up with a spectacular livery for the ID.R for its ‘China Challenge’ in September. The ID.R’s records have allowed us at Volkswagen to demonstrate our passion for e-mobility and its potential in a diverse range of conditions. The ID.R is the ﬁrst member of the ID. family to take to the roads of China.”
Light-grey, blue, red – a colour for each of the ID.R’s milestones
The Volkswagen ID.R has already made motorsport and e-mobility history. In June 2018, it set a new all-time record on Pikes Peak in Colorado/USA, which still stands today. In doing so, it smashed the previous mythical record at the legendary “Race to the Clouds”, which was set by a prototype with a conventional combustion engine, by a full 16 seconds. A few weeks later, the ID.R set a new e-record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The colour chosen for these ﬁrst, globally-acclaimed records was light-grey – a nod to the colour scheme of the ID. family.
Roughly eleven months later, the ID.R broke the lap record for electric cars on the infamous Nürburgring-Nordschleife by about 40 seconds – another notable success, again making motor racing history. The car was back doing what it does best – breaking records – just a few weeks later. This time, it set a new all-time record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it smashed the 20-year record held previously by a Formula 1 car. The striking colour for these record-breaking runs: blue, this time in reference to the brand’s electric cars and the partner, Volkswagen R GmbH.
On Tianmen Mountain, Volkswagen and the ID.R are playing a pioneering role in their attempt to establish a record time for the mythical 99 hairpins that lead to “Heaven’s Gate” – with a bright red livery. “We hope that the ‘ID.R China Challenge’ will make Tianmen the place to develop electric cars, in order to achieve new dimensions,” said Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein.