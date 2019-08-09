Volkswagen ID.R electric racing car gets a new eye-catching red livery for its fifth record attempt. This one takes place on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road in China.

Driver Romain Dumas will race up Tianmen Mountain (about 1,200 metres and 99 corners) in September.

"The ten-kilometre road to “Heaven’s Gate”, with its hairpin bends and short sprints, is regarded as one of the most demanding mountain roads in the world. It is situated in a breath-taking landscape, which attracts millions of tourists every year. This challenge reﬂects the widely visible logo of the now red ID.R. The stylised silhouette of Tianmen Mountain and its 99 hairpins is backed up by the motto “Race the Future”.

The German manufacturer intends to use the ID.R to promote the upcoming series-produced ID models, which will hit the market in China in 2020.

Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and CEO Volkswagen China said:

“The pioneering ID.R is the ambassador for our fully-electric ID. family, which will be launched in China from 2020. I think we have come up with a spectacular livery for the ID.R for its ‘China Challenge’ in September. The ID.R’s records have allowed us at Volkswagen to demonstrate our passion for e-mobility and its potential in a diverse range of conditions. The ID.R is the ﬁrst member of the ID. family to take to the roads of China.”