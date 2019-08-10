Valmet Automotive, one of the world’s largest car contract manufacturers, this autumn will start its first large-scale production of electric vehicle battery packs in Salo/Finland, in a former Nokia plant.

The Finish company didn't reveal who will be the customer. Valmet Automotive has been engaged in electrification for about ten years, producing the Think City in 2009 and the original Fisker Karma in 2011-2012, but nothing rechargeable since then. The company's website shows that China's CATL is a lithium-ion battery cell partner.

"Valmet Automotive is actively expanding its operations and service offering in electric mobility solutions, based on the company strategy. The Salo plant is intended as a major step in strategy implementation, producing large volumes of battery packs for the needs of automotive industry."

According to Valmet Automotive, the plan is to "become a major player in the field of electric vehicle solutions".

E-DRIVE ENGINEERING: Full coverage of the value-added chain for battery engineering. Tier 1 supplier for electric vehicle battery systems. E-drive integration as engineering partner for e-mobility. E-DRIVE TESTING: Test facilities for high-voltage batteries and their performance. Life cycle and safety tests. Test coordination for customers’ markets. Battery storage and logistics. EV SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS: Battery packs, e-drive control units, powertrains and contract manufacturing for entire e-vehicles. Years-long experience also in non-automotive industries.

One supporting investment announced yesterday was a new €7 million Battery Test Center in Bad Friedrichshall in Germany. Full test capacity will be available as early as February 2020, "massively expanding test options for its own group as well as a service provider for the automotive industry".

Dr. Robert Hentschel, Managing Director Valmet Automotive Engineering GmbH emphasizes:

“We appear on the market as a development partner for companies in the automotive industry. With our new Test Center we are expanding in the Industry much-needed test capacities for batteries and batterie systems of electric vehicles,“

The location of the site is within sight of the Audi plant Neckarsulm. Here are more details: