In terms of plug-in electric car sales, Norway noted its best July ever - not only because of highest volume, but also because the ratio of BEVs to PHEVs shifted closer to 4:1.

In total, new passenger car registrations increased 18.4% year-over-year to 4,427. That's enough for a market share of 48.2%. Plug-ins are moving up despite general sales decreasing this past month by 4.5%.

Norway is one of many markets where PHEVs are selling worse than in 2018, which significantly affects total plug-in results:

BEVs: 3,484 ( up 52.3% , at 38.0% market share) + 522 ‘used’ + 70 vans (61 new and 9 used) + 0 FCVs

PHEVs: 943 (down 35%, at 10.3% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – July 2019

Tesla Takes 1/4 of the market!

In July, the Nissan LEAF had 584 new registrations, which seems to be the best result among all plug-ins.

The other strong result was 510 new registrations of the Audi e-tron, which is promoting quickly towards at least the top 4 for the year (currently at #7).

The Tesla Model 3 this time (after a surge in June) had 308 new registrations but remains #1 for the year by a huge margin (10,862).

Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (618 total with ICE)

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (292 total with ICE)

BMW i3 - 207

Renault ZOE - 189

Tesla Model S - 143

Jaguar I-PACE - 128

Tesla Model X - 41

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – July 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)