There are plenty of reasons we share these videos and give Tesla credit for its TeslaCam and Sentry Mode features. First of all, we think the tech is fantastic and we hope other automakers will move forward in offering it.

Tesla's camera systems have proven highly successful in helping owners, authorities, and insurance companies get to the bottom of situations. However, it also gives us an ongoing perspective of what's happening on our roadways and elsewhere.

This particular video captures a collision on the freeway. The driver of the Tesla Model 3 — YouTuber Mac McIntire — says he initially wondered why Tesla's safety features didn't engage, but in retrospect, he believes it was because he immediately took control of the car and avoided the accident. Due to the Model 3's solid handling capabilities, he was able to easily avoid the crash and the debris.

McIntire shared the footage, as many other Tesla owners do, to help other owners better understand the car's abilities. We can only assume that if a majority of cars on the road today had such technology, the positive impact would be monumental.

Video Description via Mac McIntire on YouTube: