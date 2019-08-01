Just yesterday, we reported about a Swiss family breaking the EV Cannonball Run record. They were on a road trip in the U.S., driving a Tesla Model 3. The family pulled off an impressive time of just 48 hours and 10 minutes from New York to California.

Fast-forward to late last evening, and our friend Kyle from the YouTube Channel Out of Spec Motoring reached out to us. It turns out Kyle had just finished his EV Cannonball Run. He was driving a Tesla, of course.

Kyle told us the car is an earlier production Model 3 Long Range RWD with aero wheels. The vehicle has a VIN around 3,000 and has been lowered just a bit. Interestingly, his Model 3 is likely quite similar to the Swiss Family's car, which is a 2018 Model 3 Long Range RWD.

The record we reported yesterday beat the previous record by almost exactly two hours. It's important to note that the record set by Alex Roy and Daniel Zorrilla happened in the winter. So, while beating it by two hours is impressive, there's always room for improvement.

Kyle and Out of Spec Motoring proved the above handily. They posted a new EV Cannonball Run record time of a crazy 45 hours and 16 minutes, shaving off another three hours.

At this point, we don't have many details, but Kyle did offer us the GPS logs. He informed us that he's currently traveling back home to Raleigh, North Carolina. When he returns, he's going to start getting a video roundup together. Once all of that is ready, we'll update this article or provide another post with the videos and more specifics.

This is a developing story ...