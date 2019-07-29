Audi e-tron entered the U.S. market in April and already some 2,000 were sold. For those who still are considering which all-electric SUV/crossover to choose, Audi USA released an excellent overview covering all aspects and features of the car.

The e-tron is built from the ground-up as an all-electric car, but with idea that first it's an Audi, then an all-electric car.

Sure, the e-tron is kind of an electron guzzler, but after all, the more customers who switch from big conventional SUVs to the e-tron, the better.

"Audi didn’t just put out our first fully electric vehicle and that was it. We used our meticulous engineering prowess to think through every aspect of what electric vehicle ownership should be. But it all starts with the first no compromise electric SUV. Introducing, the Audi e-tron.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph (200 km/h)



204 miles (328 km) of EPA range and up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle

and under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)

(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

