Audi started series production of electric motors for the e-tron in Győr, Hungary about a year ago in July 2018. As electrification moves forward, the German manufacturer has announced the continuation of e-transformation.

The Hungarian plant, which initially was able to produce 400 electric axle motors per day, will be expanded to produce more electric motors (no numbers were disclosed) and a new generation of electric motors. Moreover, the competencies and capacities of technical development also will be expanded.

It's great news for Hungary, which secures 250 new jobs and long-term commitment from Audi.

The latest announcement is a good sign as Audi experienced a rough launch of the e-tron with delays and production constraints, as well as the postponed launch of e-tron Sportback.

Assuming that e-tron production is on the way for at least 50,000 per year, some 100,000 drive units (front and rear) will be needed annually just for one model.

Source: Audi Hungary via electrive.com