Last July 11, New York regulators denied a request from Tesla for incentives in installing new charging spots in the city. And the whole issue with Tesla’s charging stations seems to be the lack of “standardized plugs.”

The request came after the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the expansion of its “direct current fast-charging infrastructure program”. In February, it approved an initiative to have 1,075 new and publicly accessible fast-charging plugs.

The idea to make that happen was obviously to offer incentives for charging stations to be built. The state was willing to put up to US$ 31.6 million in incentives.

But the “publicly accessible” part of the story demands that these new DC fast chargers come with standardized plug types with “equal or greater charging capability as the other plugs being installed.”

Tesla's Superchargers do not meet that request, simply put.

If they ever do, they will also be eligible for the incentives. Otherwise, the commission would probably be accused of benefiting the American EV maker.

If you take a look at PSC’s press release, you’ll see that they have denied incentives to Tesla just because there was no alternative. Check this excerpt:

“Tesla leads the industry in battery-based electric vehicle (BEV) sales in the United States and has a very visible and robust fast charge network. The Commission commends Tesla’s commitment to increasing sales in New York, and to raising consumer awareness that long-distance BEV travel is possible and convenient.”

PSC even tries to cheer Tesla up to make the changes:

“Since February, Department of Public Service staff have continued to work through electric vehicle supply equipment and infrastructure issues, and the Commission expects that Tesla will remain an active and engaged stakeholder.”

Will Tesla fall for PSC’s mermaid song and place CCS, CHAdeMO or Type 2 plugs at Superchargers for the incentives? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: PSC via Utility Drive