Plug-in electric car sales in Austria during the first six months of 2019 increased by 34% year-over-year, reaching almost 6,000 and a decent 3.4% market share.

The market is currently totally dominated by all-electric models - 87% of plug-in sales in June and 82% YTD, as plug-in hybrids are simply shrinking (sales decreased 34% in June and 12% YTD).

Plug-in electric car sales in Austria - June 2019

As we can see in the model rank, Tesla Model 3 turns out to be the absolute market leader with 1,454 sales YTD and 24% plug-in market share! June sales (346) was just half of the record-setting month of March (703), but no other model even crossed 100.

Interestingly, Model 3 is also one of the most popular mid-size cars in Austria, regardless of powertrain. Only Volkswagen Passat was better with 1,584.

A surprisingly high position was achieved by BMW i3, which sells better than more mainstream models.

Source: EV Sales Blog