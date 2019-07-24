Austria is going all-electric, led by the Tesla Model 3, BMW i3 and Renault ZOE.
Plug-in electric car sales in Austria during the first six months of 2019 increased by 34% year-over-year, reaching almost 6,000 and a decent 3.4% market share.
The market is currently totally dominated by all-electric models - 87% of plug-in sales in June and 82% YTD, as plug-in hybrids are simply shrinking (sales decreased 34% in June and 12% YTD).
Plug-in electric car sales in Austria - June 2019
As we can see in the model rank, Tesla Model 3 turns out to be the absolute market leader with 1,454 sales YTD and 24% plug-in market share! June sales (346) was just half of the record-setting month of March (703), but no other model even crossed 100.
Interestingly, Model 3 is also one of the most popular mid-size cars in Austria, regardless of powertrain. Only Volkswagen Passat was better with 1,584.
A surprisingly high position was achieved by BMW i3, which sells better than more mainstream models.
Source: EV Sales Blog