National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) recently started production of electric cars in Tianjin, China - about seven years since the acquisition of Saab in 2012.

The first model, called NEVS 9-3 (based on Saab 9-3 and Saab Phoenix E platform), is equipped with CATL batteries and a 130 kW electric motor. The production capacity is reportedly around 50,000 annually. NEVS 9-3 starts from 169,800 yuan ($24,700) after subsidies.

Details about NEVS are rather scarce, but it seems that the company is moving forward after Evergrande Group acquired 51% of its shares six months ago.

It's expected that the Saab Phoenix E platform will be utilized in a total of five NEVS models.

