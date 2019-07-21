The upcoming MINI Electric, scheduled for Q1 2020, was initially available for reservation in six markets, which now has been expanded by six more:

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Interested customers can place a pre-order with a deposit (usually around €500, £500 depending on the country) to secure early delivery on MINI's website and stay in touch.

"Pre-order with a £500 deposit and you’ll be one of the first to own MINI Electric. Sure to get some serious attention at the traffic lights. And because we’re so confident that you’re going to love the feeling of driving MINI Electric, pre-orders come with a Feel Good Guarantee^. That means if you take MINI Electric for a test drive and don’t feel the good times (fat chance) you’ll get your deposit back. Stay in the loop with sneak peeks and inside news on how your MINI Electric is coming along over at Plant Oxford."

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:

32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)

and battery pack (12 modules) WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) , up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC

, up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)

front-wheel-drive

DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)

AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

trunk capacity of 211 L

unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)

important equipment: heat pump

64 Photos