The automaker is planning a range of electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover has secured a £500 million loan from the government which will be used to produce a range of electric vehicles.

The guarantee came after a roundtable meeting in Downing Street between Prime Minister Theresa May and car industry representatives from other firms with UK production operations, BMW, Ford, Nissan, and Vauxhall in addition to Jaguar Land Rover.

More Jaguar News

uk jaguar land rover electrification UK Supports Jaguar Land Rover's Electrification Investment
tesla sentry video jaguar dealer envy Sentry Mode Captures Jaguar Salesmen Checking Out Tesla Model 3
2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar Land Rover plans to overhaul its Castle Bromwich plant in order to produce electrified version of all of its offerings. Castle Bromwich is currently the site of Jaguar XJ production, but that is set to move to Solihull when Jaguar introduces a full range of electric vehicles based on its new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA).

Jaguar Land Rover charging facility

The first new MLA model due is the ninth-generation XJ, which is set to launch as an all-electric model, with petrol-powered versions coming later on.

The news is a welcome shot in the arm for Jaguar Land Rover's workers, with Brexit and a slump in demand for diesel vehicles and Chinese exports causing problems for the company. It has already confirmed it would cut 4,500 jobs to save money, but this government loan should safeguard other jobs, at least in the short term.

Gallery: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 HSE: Review

2019 Jaguar I-Pace
33 Photos
2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace
Explore Reviews

More photos

Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2019 Jaguar I-Pace Vs. 2018 Tesla Model X: Comparison
2019 Jaguar I-Pace Vs. 2018 Tesla Model X: Comparison