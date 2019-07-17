It's time to get out the popcorn (and hot dogs) and prepare yourself for some good laughs here. Tesla fan and popular EV YouTuber Bjørn Nyland is really on a roll with the jokes in this video. However, it's important to point out that he uses some profanity, so make sure you're careful at work or around children.

Recently, Nyland put a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a Porsche 911 for a crazy 800 km race in Norway (video below). There's really no way the Tesla could win this one. First of all, the 911 is faster and more agile. In addition, it offers a longer range and you can fill it up in a jiffy at any number of gas stations along the way.

On the other hand, while the Model 3 Performance is quicker off the line, it doesn't provide potent acceleration at higher speeds and its top speed can't match that of the 911. Not to mention it takes some time to charge, and EV fast-charging stations are not nearly as convenient or prevalent as gas stations, although Norway is an outlier when it comes to EV charging infrastructure.

Of course, Nyland received some severe criticism when he originally posted the race. People accused him of skewing the results, likely due to the fact that he's a hardcore Tesla fan. It turns out, the 911 lost by a hot dog (or perhaps due to eating a hot dog?). All jokes aside, Nyland dives into the details to paint a better picture for us. Check out his hilarious commentary and video analysis and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

We've embedded the original video below for your enjoyment.

Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube: How Tesla won over Porsche in a 800 km race

'