Some people think some of Tesla's tech features are "gimmicky." While that could surely be said about a handful of silly features like fart mode or romance mode, most of the updates Tesla has pushed through have proven quite helpful. The best part is, these updates come over the air, free of charge, and often. We can't imagine the plethora of updates that are yet to come.

Tesla's Sentry Mode "watches" over the car using the Autopilot cameras. You can set it up to alert you if it is activated and also to record events. When Sentry Mode is engaged, it plays Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor" at max volume. Of course, this not only deters thieves, but also attracts the attention of onlookers.

As you can see in this latest video above, a driver backs into a Tesla Model 3. A person nearby hears the music and seems confused. However, he's not too confused to realize the car was just hit and it appears he's attempting to make a phone call.

Do you own a Tesla? If so, let us know about your experience with Sentry Mode.