No more mysterious hit and runs with Tesla Sentry Mode watching.
Some people think some of Tesla's tech features are "gimmicky." While that could surely be said about a handful of silly features like fart mode or romance mode, most of the updates Tesla has pushed through have proven quite helpful. The best part is, these updates come over the air, free of charge, and often. We can't imagine the plethora of updates that are yet to come.
Tesla's Sentry Mode "watches" over the car using the Autopilot cameras. You can set it up to alert you if it is activated and also to record events. When Sentry Mode is engaged, it plays Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor" at max volume. Of course, this not only deters thieves, but also attracts the attention of onlookers.
As you can see in this latest video above, a driver backs into a Tesla Model 3. A person nearby hears the music and seems confused. However, he's not too confused to realize the car was just hit and it appears he's attempting to make a phone call.
Do you own a Tesla? If so, let us know about your experience with Sentry Mode.
Video Description via Teslacam on YouTube:
Tesla Sentry mode catches hit and run in Milwaukee
Tesla Model 3 has a car alarm called Sentry Mode that was enabled through an over the air software update. When activated it sets off the alarm and records video on 3 cameras, sends a notification to my phone, and all while blasting Tocatta and Fugue in D minor. Dracula song :).
This car backed up into my Tesla Model 3 and then drove away. Luckily for sentry mode he isn’t getting away with it. Glad that Tesla has found a way to utilize the built in cameras as a dash cam.
You can see a Good Samaritan approach the car, clearly surprised by the loud Dracula song blasting at max volume. He looks a little confused at what is happening. Thank you for your concern random stranger!