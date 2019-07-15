This week we start with two videos from Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China where the work continues on relentlessly.

The first video starts with retrospection from late 2018 through June 2019. It's striking that Tesla will have its first plant in China within a year from securing an empty plot. If everything goes as planned, Tesla will be able to participate in the huge Chinese EV market at a noticeable scale.

Currently, Tesla is busy with the installation of production equipment inside the building and recruiting employees, reportedly often from various automotive joint ventures.

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: Entering the construction of the second half\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai(特斯拉上海超级工厂:进入下半年建设) Halfway through 2019, the Tesla Shanghai plant entered construction in the second half of the year. The production line in the factory is being stepped up, and the recruitment of the Tesla factory is also in progress. The most recent job fair has been sold to more than 500 people a day. Most of them are technicians from well-known Chinese joint venture car companies. The fastest month to get to work

The second GF3 video, recorded on July 12, is from Jason Yang:

"This week, Shanghai was covered in heavy rain, and less than a day was cloudy.The torrential rains did not affect the G3 , and everything went on the way.

