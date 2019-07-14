Sometimes we are receiving mixed reports about the future of BMW i3 and BMW i8, which are the very special plug-in models in the BMW lineup.

According to input from BMW i Division chief, Robert Irlinger, the i3 is going to get further upgrades and will remain in production:

“There is always further potential, and we always look to the market and and whether we’ll need something – a big update or a small update. But there is more to come. When you’re talking about the battery, actually we had quite good feedback from the markets that the latest [120Ah] one is totally fine, if you’re using the car normally in an urban area. There is a little bit more coming; you will see something.”

If the battery and range are now enough, we wonder what else BMW could improve?

The latest 44.2 kWh battery version was introduced in 2018 (see detailed info here).

It would be strange to ditch the i3 (at least in Europe) as sales have been increasing every single year since 2013. So far, over 150,000 were produced and sold.

2013: less than 1,000

2014: 16,052

2015: 24,057

2016: 25,528

2017: 31,482

2018: 36,829

2019 H1: up 21.2% to around 28,700 (on track for over 40,000)

Normally various models are getting a new generation every several years, but in the case of the BMW i3 - thanks to a few battery upgrades and its original and highly unique design - it's not necessary.

