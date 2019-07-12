The standard, built-in Tesla dashcam (TeslaCam) has proven much more useful than many people had probably anticipated. We can only assume that more non-Tesla owners — and especially EV owners who are "in the know" — have added a dashcam to their recent purchases or their list of wants.

Moreover, it should only be a matter of time before many other automakers begin adding the feature as an option or perhaps even as standard equipment.

This is because the feature has helped a number of people with police reports and insurance claims related to problems on the road. More specifically, proving fault in accidents, road rage incidents, reckless driving, and even theft and vandalism (although the latter is more specific to Tesla's standard Sentry Mode technology).

We don't have any details about this particular TeslaCam share. However, it does remind us of how terrible some drivers are and how little attention some people are paying to the road ahead. Stay safe out there folks.