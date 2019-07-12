Jaguar reports sales of 1,621 I-PACE globally in June (up 1,092% from a low base of 162 a year ago), which is good for 10.9% share of overall volume.

The average sales seem to stabilize at around 1,500 per month this year, which is a lot taking into consideration BEV share for the brand, but on the other hand, not enough to stop Jaguar from falling - June was another month when sales decreased (by 8.5% year-over-year to 14,933).

The question here is whether Jaguar I-PACE is still production constrained or if the natural demand is at around 1,500 per month, as the peak output in November and December 2018 was at around 2,200.

Total cumulative sales of the I-PACE are now 15,970 (9,077 in H1 2019).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – June 2019