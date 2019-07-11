BMW bets on electrification, but until new models hit the market, sales will likely continue to decrease.
The BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) increased its overall car sales in June, but the plug-in segment is in retreat, waiting for new/upgraded models.
The German manufacturer reports 11,684 sales, which is 15.4% less than a year ago when sales were at a record pace. Also, the plug-in share out of overall volume decreased to 4.9%.
After six months of 2019, sales stand at 59,593 (down 1.8% year-over-year). The reverse of the downward trend should happen in the second half of the year.
BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – June 2019
Here are few positive highlights provided by BMW:
- BMW i3 sales increased in H1 by 21.2% year-over-year
- BMW i (i3 and i8) sales increased in H1 by 22% year-over-year
- BMW 530e iPerformance increased in H1 by 43.4% year-over-year
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 sales increased in H1 by 55.8% year-over-year
"June was an exciting month for BMW Group electrified vehicles, with the announcement that the company will have 25 electrified models on the market by 2023, a full two years ahead of schedule. More than half of these will be fully electric. At the company’s future-focussed #NEXTGen event, it was also announced that in 2021, sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles are expected to be double that in 2019. BMW i sales increased by 22.0% in the first half of the year, with demand for the BMW i3 increasing by 21.2% in the same period. Sales of the BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models increased by 43.4% in the first half-year, while deliveries of the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4* rose by 55.8%."