The BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) increased its overall car sales in June, but the plug-in segment is in retreat, waiting for new/upgraded models.

The German manufacturer reports 11,684 sales, which is 15.4% less than a year ago when sales were at a record pace. Also, the plug-in share out of overall volume decreased to 4.9%.

After six months of 2019, sales stand at 59,593 (down 1.8% year-over-year). The reverse of the downward trend should happen in the second half of the year.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – June 2019

Here are few positive highlights provided by BMW:

BMW i3 sales increased in H1 by 21.2% year-over-year

year-over-year BMW i (i3 and i8) sales increased in H1 by 22% year-over-year

year-over-year BMW 530e iPerformance increased in H1 by 43.4% year-over-year

year-over-year MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 sales increased in H1 by 55.8% year-over-year