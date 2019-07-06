The official statement from Jaguar Land Rover says that the company is gearing up for the production of an entire range of electrified models in the UK.

The first model confirmed for market launch is the next-generation all-electric Jaguar XJ (the last of the current generation rolls off the production line on July 5, 2019).

JLR decided to invest heavily in its astle Bromwich manufacturing plant, where the new electrified models will be made starting in 2020. The first all-electric model, the Jaguar I-PACE, is produced by Magna in Austria.

Additionally, the company announced drive unit and battery pack production (from 150,000 packs per year) in the UK:

"The new Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, operational in 2020, will be the most innovative and technologically advanced in the UK with an installed capacity of 150,000 units. Together with the Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC), home of Jaguar Land Rover’s global EDU production, these facilities will power the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover models."

According to the press release, upcoming next-generation Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) was designed and engineered in-house to support conventional, hybrid and all-electric models.

Jaguar Land Rover also calls for a giga-scale battery production plant (battery cells) in the UK:

"As Jaguar Land Rover today makes its commitment to electric car manufacturing in the UK, it calls on government and industry to work together to bring giga-scale battery production to the country. This builds on the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre and the government’s Faraday Challenge, essential for next generation battery technology to create smaller, denser, cheaper batteries. These critical steps will also support and grow the existing supply chain, making the UK less dependent on essential materials sourced abroad today. Together, these initiatives enable battery production and demand for automotive companies, to attract future giga-scale factories to the UK."

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, said: