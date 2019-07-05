Jaguar Land Rover is expected to make a multi-million-pound investment to retrofit its UK plant (Castle Bromwich plant in central England) to handle the production of electric cars.

JLR is currently the biggest carmaker in the UK, with 30% market share and 1.5 million cars produced in 2018. However, the company is struggling with falling sales and high losses. Several other manufacturers in the UK are cutting production or closing up shop completely from the UK.

Only time will tell whether JLR can reverse the trend through electrification of all its new models beginning in 2020.

"“The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK,” said Chief Executive Ralf Speth on Friday."

The first all-electric model, Jaguar I-PACE is produced by Magna in Austria. The new models, including the next-generation plug-in XJ are to be produced by Jaguar on its own, although the most recent partnership with BMW means sharing EV tech from Germany.

Source: Reuters