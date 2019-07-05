One of the hottest conversation topics regarding EVs these days has to do with pickup trucks. Who will be the first one people will be able to buy? The anticipated – and Elon’s favorite – model from Tesla? The electrified F-150? A pickup truck from LG disguised as a GM? Lots of people bet on Rivian. We have already mentioned that in the article about the company hiring talented people from the competition. But what are odds? This video may help us to understand them.

The Two Bit da Vinci YouTube channel has created this video to tell not only the perspectives of the EV startup, but also some of its history, as well as the current state of affairs.

It points to the hurdles the company may face. And what Rivian has possibly learned from its competitors’ experience. At any rate, it is worth noting Rivian believes competition is not on EV producers, but on companies that stick with combustion engines.

Check the video, the nice images of the R1T prototypes and clay models, and also the possible outcomes we can expect from this new car company.