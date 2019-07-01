This week we start with two new videos from Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone in Shanghai, China.

The production facility is getting closer and closer to completion as a lot of work now moves to the inside and auxiliary objects like the power substation.

The first Tesla Model 3 is to be assembled at the GF3 within three months (at least within six months), but even seeing the huge progress, it's hard to believe.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(June 28 2019）上海特斯拉超级工厂3建造进度更新 GIgaFactory 3 began installation of equipment including Punching machine, paint shops and battery module production lines 03:56 Punch workshop details 04:40 Gigafactory 3 interior photo.

The second video shows also a lot of the surrounding area:

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: June is coming to an end\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂 In the coming June, the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory is getting closer to the first car. The construction site in Shanghai Lingang still shows a busy scene. Trucks from all over China carry building materials and continue to enter the construction site. The construction of the substation near the south side of the construction site has grown a little longer, and a new steel frame has been built not far from it. Close to the idle farmland in the east, there are green and oily seedlings. These high-quality rice will grow on this land for three and a half months. At that time, the world automobile factory (the first phase) separated from it by the wall will also Construction is complete, and then on this land, they will produce their first car in Asia.

'

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: