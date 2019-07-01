The next-generation Tesla Roadster will be the quickest car ever even in the base version, but maybe not as quick as it was anticipated.

When Tesla unveiled the Roadster, it was said (and is still on the website) that the acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) will take 1.9 seconds.

The latest tweet from Elon Musk shows however 2.1 seconds.

"2.1 sec 0-60 mph is base model before adding rocket thruster option"

The 2.1 seconds is still great, but it's also 10.5% more than 1.9 seconds.

At this point, we are not sure whether something changed in the target specs or it is a bug (2.1 seconds was the time from 0 to 100 km/h).

The higher-specs versions, especially with the SpaceX package - cold air thrusters - will be quicker than the base, but Tesla didn't yet reveal those details.

The market launch of new Roadster was scheduled for 2020, but currently we wouldn't be surprised by a delay.

Source: Electrek