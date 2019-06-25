If you follow Tesla, you're well aware that the automaker has faced a multitude of struggles. While it has worked to overcome many of them, there are new challenges every day. One such difficulty revolves around vehicle service and repair. Tesla has gone to great lengths to improve the situation, but it still has a long way to go.

Rivian Automotive has been lurking and planning for years. It has enjoyed the ability to watch Tesla's successes and failures to learn what to do, and what NOT to do. Hopefully, this will help make the upcoming electric automaker's situation a little bit easier to deal with. However, we know it won't be a walk in the park by any means.

During a few recent interviews, CEO RJ Scaringe talked about service. He shared (via Teslarati):

“So, we’re spending a huge amount of time solving service,Not just in your big cities, not just in LA or Seattle, but if you buy a car and you let’s say live 50 miles out from the city or live 200 miles away from the city… How do you manage that? So, those are some of the harder sort of challenges we’re thinking through and making sure it’s easy to service the vehicle." "I think any great brand…that customers are going to be excited about and that customers are going to want to be part of, it has to fundamentally reset expectations. It has to disprove untruths. Tesla took the untruth that electric cars were boring and slow — that they were glorified golf carts — and they disproved that. They showed people that an electric car can be exciting and fun.”

Scaringe will take bits and pieces from Tesla's playbook, along with other successful concepts from legacy OEMs to assure that Rivian is on the right track moving forward. We honestly can't wait for the automaker to launch. It will be exciting and interesting indeed.

Do you think Rivian has what it takes to find notable success in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.