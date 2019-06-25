Hide press release Show press release

Volvo Penta-powered electric terminal tractor to star at TOC Europe

Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta is taking yet another step in its journey towards offering electrified power solutions by 2021 by presenting an emission-free terminal tractor featuring a Volvo Penta electric driveline at TOC Europe 2019, the leading tradeshow for port and terminal technology and operations.

At this year’s TOC Europe exhibition in Rotterdam, running June 18-20, Volvo Penta continues to prove its progress in developing an electromobility platform of the future by showing an electric-powered terminal tractor.

Volvo Penta converted the terminal tractor to fully electric using proven electromobility technology from Volvo’s bus and truck applications.

“We strive for sustainable power solutions not only from an environmental standpoint but also from an economic one,” says Peter Granqvist, CTO of Volvo Penta. “We are seeing that certain electric applications are reaching a point where they are providing a lower total cost of ownership than diesel engines. Material handling is a promising segment for electrification due to its high machine utilization and greater accessibility to charging. We therefore decided to create a proof of concept for this segment in order to implement market feedback into our development.”

Close collaboration with OEMs and operators

By fitting and optimizing an electric driveline for a proven terminal tractor, Volvo Penta has gained a deeper understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in the installation process, which is paramount when designing driveline solutions for OEMs.

“Our approach going forward in the development will centre around close collaboration with OEMs and operators; this is critical for success,” adds Granqvist. “With deep application knowledge, our solutions will be fit for purpose and adapted to customer needs. We take a full systems supplier approach, using our global aftermarket service network to take responsibility for the full system installation. This is how we will help our customers in the transition towards new, clean technology solutions.”

Volvo Penta is leveraging the benefits of Volvo’s proven technology and competence in the field of electromobility, combined with a deep understanding of customer applications and needs. Earlier this year it was announced that Volvo Penta will develop the electric driveline in Austrian manufacturer Rosenbauer’s first industrialized electric fire truck. The strategic partnership with one of the world’s top manufacturers of fire-service vehicles followed the announcement that Volvo Penta is providing the propulsion system to Gothenburg’s all-electric ferry. Both projects demonstrate important steps in the company’s journey to offer electrified power solutions.

Visitors will be able to see the terminal tractor at Volvo Penta’s outdoor area at TOC Europe, inspect the electric driveline at the stand (E20) and talk to the experts.

A competitive Stage V solution

Volvo Penta will also highlight its Stage V diesel engine range at TOC. A Stage V D8 engine together with the EATS solution will be displayed at the stand.

“The Stage V engine range is a competitive solution, bringing value to OEMs and operators in the material handling segment,” says Granqvist. “The range is optimized for customers’ needs and offers ease of installation, operation and maintenance. Fuel consumption is reduced by up to 5% across the range (compared to the Stage IV engines). Passive regeneration has also been maximised, removing the need for stand-still regeneration.”