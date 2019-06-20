A few months ago, we shared a story about EV West's Teslamino project. At the time, it was a work in progress. Its purpose was to make a Tesla Model S capable of transporting a few Alta Redshift electric motocross bikes. Now, YouTuber Jehu Garcia has produced a video with a plethora of details surrounding the unique Tesla.

This week, we published a similar story featuring famed maker and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz's Tesla Model 3 Truckla project. As people wait for the highly anticipated Tesla Pickup Truck, we assume more projects like the above will continue to surface.

While this is not something we'd ever set our sites on or recommend, it's pretty fascinating, to say the least. Check out the video for all the details, as well as the description below, which includes helpful links ... just in case you decide to make your own Tesla pickup truck.

