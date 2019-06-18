On June 18, 2019 NIO started in China customer deliveries of its second series-produced all-electric model, the ES6.

First units went to customers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Initially, NIO is delivering teop of the line ES6 Premier Edition.

Production began in May and more than 12,000 customers are waiting on the cars (pre-orders with refundable deposits).

While NIO still needs to prove its business plan, the company already achieved a big thing by introducing two BEVs in a relatively short period without long delays, often associated with automotive startups.

NIO Founder, Chairman and CEO, William Li, noted:

“The ES6 is NIO’s second mass production model, which we launched after the ES8. In less than five years, we have delivered two mass production models to our users, fulfilling our promises. We will continue to work on production, quality control, and increasing user satisfaction.”

NIO ES6 Performance spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

NIO ES6 Standard spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

The prices are (before subsidies):