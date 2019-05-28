NIO officially launched production of its second all-electric car, the five-seat NIO ES6, which joins the bigger 7-seat NIO ES8.

NIO cars are produced at the JAC NIO Advanced Manufacturing Center in Hefei, China as the company doen't have its own production plant and scrapped its plan to build one in Shanghai.

The first ES6 already rolled off the production line and from second-half of June company will start customer deliveries of pre-ordered cars.

NIO ES6

"Executives and representatives from Bosch, Continental, Novelis, ABB, Magneti Marelli, BASF and 300 other NIO partners were present to witness the first ES6 production model come off the line."

Steve Meszaros, CEO of Yanfeng Automotive Interiors said:

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to cooperate with a company as innovative as NIO. The ES6 jointly created by NIO and JAC boasts leading-class research and development and high manufacturing quality, as well as an impressive driving and riding experience. We are proud to support the continued development of NIO and wish them even more success in the future,”.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, William Li, expressed his gratitude to the company’s partners, saying:

“Thank you for the great support you’ve all shown. NIO’s supply chain network continues to mature each day, and the ES6 is the fruit of the joint efforts by NIO and all of our wonderful partners.”

NIO ES6 Performance spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

NIO ES6 Standard spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

The prices are (before subsidies):