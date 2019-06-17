2020 is shaping up to be an electrifying year.
There's little doubt that 2020 — or at least the next two years or so — may prove to be the biggest surge we've seen to date when it comes to newly released electric vehicles.
A large number of legacy automakers, as well as some new entrants, have unveiled upcoming EVs, many of which will be battery-electric vehicles. Even more exciting is the fact that there are a growing number of pickup trucks and electric SUVs on the list.
We're not just talking about Tesla here, although the Silicon Valley electric automaker is set to bring several new vehicles to market in the near future, including the Model Y, Roadster, pickup truck, and Semi. In addition, startups like Rivian Automotive show huge promise, not to mention the likes of Polestar, Porsche, Honda, Toyota, and a multitude of others.
