Tesla already installed around the world more than 1,500 Supercharging stations with more than 13,300 stalls (on average 8.7 stalls per site):

North America: 700+

Europe and Middle East: 450+

Asia: 350+

Total: 1,500+

At the most recent Annual Shareholders Meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the latest 250 kW V3 Superchargers are being deployed around the world.

The new power level, combined with high efficiency of the Tesla Model 3, enables it to replenish some 75 miles of range in just 5 minutes. Musk underlined that the Model 3 replenishes range quicker than any other EV.

The V3 rollout will be conducted starting from major routes, key locations as well as retrofit of old V1 Superchargers.

Tesla Supercharging

About Supercharging V3:

New architecture of chargers

1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)

no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power, 150 kW after upgrade)

cuts charging time by up to 50% (when the battery is warm dup)

expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes

expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

Tesla charging capabilities (latest and/or top versions):