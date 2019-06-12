Many of us have come out of a store or restaurant to find that someone has hit our car in a parking lot and left the scene. Sometimes it's as simple as a ding on a door or quarter panel. Other times, the damage can prove much worse. Thankfully, Tesla vehicles' Sentry Mode technology can capture these "criminals" so they don't get away with it.

As you can clearly see in the video, the Nissan LEAF driver backs out without even looking behind him and backs right into a Tesla Model S. Fortunately, there are no pedestrians walking past the car.

The LEAF driver pulls away with no hesitation. Toward the end of the video, you can see the Model S owner chasing the LEAF on foot, but he's unable to catch up with the car.

No worries, however, since Sentry Mode captured it all, including a clear shot of the LEAF's license plate. This is critical information when filing a police report and should also benefit when it comes to filing an insurance claim.

Tesla owner and YouTuber Wisam Al-Rawi plans to post a follow-up video letting us know how this situation plays out.