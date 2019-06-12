It's clear the Nissan LEAF driver didn't even bother to look while backing up.
Many of us have come out of a store or restaurant to find that someone has hit our car in a parking lot and left the scene. Sometimes it's as simple as a ding on a door or quarter panel. Other times, the damage can prove much worse. Thankfully, Tesla vehicles' Sentry Mode technology can capture these "criminals" so they don't get away with it.
As you can clearly see in the video, the Nissan LEAF driver backs out without even looking behind him and backs right into a Tesla Model S. Fortunately, there are no pedestrians walking past the car.
The LEAF driver pulls away with no hesitation. Toward the end of the video, you can see the Model S owner chasing the LEAF on foot, but he's unable to catch up with the car.
No worries, however, since Sentry Mode captured it all, including a clear shot of the LEAF's license plate. This is critical information when filing a police report and should also benefit when it comes to filing an insurance claim.
Tesla owner and YouTuber Wisam Al-Rawi plans to post a follow-up video letting us know how this situation plays out.
Video Description via Wisam Al-Rawi on YouTube:
Hit and Run against my Model S Caught on Sentry Mode 2019 06 09 19 07 30 front
My car got into a hit and run today while it was charging at the Volta charging stall. I was on the curb next to it talking to my friend when the accident happened. I chased the driver on foot (you can see me at the end of the video running) but the driver never stopped and run away! I was really stressed out. I called 911 and I filed a police report.
I'll post a follow-up video. Tesla Sentry Mode caught the entire incident. Thank you Tesla team for Sentry !! It's a life changer.
Location: Parkway Plaza Mall (Volta charging stall). El Cajon, California
Date: June 9, 2019
Time: 7:30 PM
Camera: Tesla Dashcam Front with Sentry Mode