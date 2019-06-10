Watch as Tesla's unique Sentry Mode captures a semi truck that hits a parked Tesla Model 3. Your Tesla isn't safe from damage anywhere, it seems.

Luckily, the actual wreck is less severe than you might at first think. We envisioned the semi backing into the Model 3 or perhaps entirely sideswiping it. Instead, the truck driver just seems to have misjudged the trailer size a bit and cuts to turn a wee bit too early.

More Crashes

It appears to be a grazing rather than a hit, but yes the Model 3 is damaged and yes, Sentry Mode captures it once again. It could've been a much worse outcome, Such a valuable feature that Sentry Mode is proving to be.

Video description via Roberto Capodieci on YouTube: