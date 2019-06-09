Plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. increased in May, but not that much to be satisfied with the growth rate.

InsideEVs data shows 28,386 sales (confirmed or estimated), which is a 16.8% increase compared to May 2018. Market share also improved from 1.5% year ago to 1.8% now. Close to 75% of total sales fall on all-electric cars.

Let's see how the results look on the graphs.

See also

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – May 2019

June should be even better than May, especially since Tesla and GM are entering another step of phase out federal tax credit in July.

Tesla Model 3 remains the lone market leader of the plug-in market with 13,950 sales for the month and 46,425 YTD.

The LOL chart is more of the same in May as the top models are continuing at their pace.

One small change in the Top 10 chart for the year-to-date chart is 10th position for the BMW 530e, in place of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The gap between the Model 3 and the rest speaks for itself about consumer preferences.