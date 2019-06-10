The plug-in electric car market in France experiences healthy growth on all fronts - all-electric and plug-in hybrid, both passenger and light commercial vehicles.

In May, the total new registrations amounted some 4,686 (up 32% year-over-year), including 4,051 passenger cars at almost 2.2% market share.

Passenger BEVs: 2,736 registrations (up 36%) at 1.4% market share

registrations (up 36%) at market share Passenger PHEVs: 1,315 registrations (up 31%) at 0.8% market share

registrations (up 31%) at market share Light commercial BEVs: 635 registrations (up 38%)

registrations (up 38%) Total: 4,686 (up 32%)



See also

Plug-in car sales in France – May 2019

There is no competitor for the Renault ZOE in France (1,331 in May), but the Tesla Model 3 managed to take second place for the month (321) and for the year (1,725) ahead of the Nissan LEAF (172).

As usual, the best light commercial EV was Renault Kangoo Z.E. (297), while the best plug-in hybrid - Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (223)

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: