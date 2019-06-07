Has anyone ever told you never to buy a car in its first year of production? This is surely a rule that some vehicle shoppers follow. However, when orders opened for the Tesla Model 3, over 500,000 people placed a reservation for the car. When Tesla began delivering the Model 3 in numbers, some complained about build quality.

We have to ask ourselves, did those early Model 3's really have fit and finish problems that were much worse than that of other cars, or were people just looking much more closely?

Automotive teardown expert Sandy Munro initially compared the Tesla Model 3 to a 90s Kia. Over time, he's changed his assessment drastically.

In this recent video, a few areas of minor concern are discovered upon close inspection. However, overall, it shows that Tesla has made notable progress. According to Teslafinity, while the Model 3 is not to the level of German luxury cars, you shouldn't be concerned with ordering one at this point, even if you do prioritize build quality.

