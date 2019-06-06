It seems any news about the Tesla pickup truck is incredibly popular these days. In addition, information pertaining to Rivian Automotive's upcoming offerings, as well as future plans for truck electrification by Ford and GM are hot topics.

Recently, more details about the all-electric Tesla truck came from company CEO Elon Musk during Ryan McCaffrey's latest Ride The Lightning podcast.

We appreciate our good friend Sean Mitchell's intensive and well-researched coverage of the EV industry as a whole. He takes the time to sift through all the available and reputable information out there and present it to us in a way that is easy to understand and highly reliable.

In the past, Mitchell has published several informational videos about the Tesla pickup truck, along with its competitors. Now, he's pored over the new information related to potential pricing and other details to bring us an update about everything that is known so far about the much-anticipated electric behemoth.

