Extensive coverage of what is known so far about the upcoming Tesla pickup truck.
It seems any news about the Tesla pickup truck is incredibly popular these days. In addition, information pertaining to Rivian Automotive's upcoming offerings, as well as future plans for truck electrification by Ford and GM are hot topics.
Recently, more details about the all-electric Tesla truck came from company CEO Elon Musk during Ryan McCaffrey's latest Ride The Lightning podcast.
We appreciate our good friend Sean Mitchell's intensive and well-researched coverage of the EV industry as a whole. He takes the time to sift through all the available and reputable information out there and present it to us in a way that is easy to understand and highly reliable.
In the past, Mitchell has published several informational videos about the Tesla pickup truck, along with its competitors. Now, he's pored over the new information related to potential pricing and other details to bring us an update about everything that is known so far about the much-anticipated electric behemoth.
Take a look at the video above and the outline below, as well as Mitchell's cited sources. Then, let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:
Tesla Pickup Truck: Everything we know so far (June 2019)
Outline:
“We don’t want it to be really expensive. I think it got to start at less than $50,000 – it’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”
“It’s going to be a truck that is more capable than other trucks. The goal is to be a better truck than a F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard 911. That’s the aspiration.” Ride The Lightning Podcast. https://teslapodcast.libsyn.com/rss
May 24, 2013: Ultra low center of gravity. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/3...
February 7, 2017: Battery potentially above 100 kWh. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/8...
December 26, 2017: Have had core design elements in head for 5 years (now 7 years). https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/9...
June 26, 2018: Onboard power outlets. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
June 26, 2018: Dual motor AWD. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
June 26, 2018: Large enough to fit Andre the Giant. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
June 26, 2018: 300K lb towing capacity. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
June 26, 2018: 400-500 mile range optional - maybe higher. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
June 26, 2018: Drop down rear gate. https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-t...
July 4, 2018: Detect small children with camera and ultrasonics. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1...
November 1, 2018: “I can’t talk about the details, but it’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, ‘Blade Runner’ pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great.” Recode by Kara Swisher. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
January 30, 2019: Will unveil truck this summer. Q4 2018 earnings call. https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/np...