Fresh footage from the New York Auto show provides us with some new details on from Rivian.

It's believed that Rivian's R1T truck could be the one that gives Tesla a run for the money. This belief is largely connected to the fact that Rivian, like Tesla, will only produce electric vehicles and that Rivian will beat Tesla to the market with a pickup truck.

More Rivian News

For Rivian, the New York Auto Show is the second major appearance following the debut event at the LA Auto Show. Both the R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV were on display for the public to see. After New York, Rivian made an appearance at the Overland Expo where it displayed the R1T truck with a pull-out kitchen.

This particular video features a rather rare interview with Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe. We say rare because Scaringe is a busy guy these days and there's a lot going on at Rivian right now. Scaringe provides some company background, manufacturing plans and more in this clip, so check it out.

Video description via The Auto Channel on YouTube: