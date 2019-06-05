Tesla's online design studio was recently updated and now the first page offers a choice of two ways of showing the price of the cars:

Purchase Price

Include potential savings*

* Costs above include potential incentives (federal tax credit) and gas savings

The second option is the default, but most of us are probably happy that finally, we can more clearly see the actual prices of the cars (at least as an option), without deducting any potential savings.

Previously, the price of the car was shown only on the bottom, while the selection of the version was based on price after potential savings, which seems kind of misleading or hindering.

Tesla

Tesla wants to emphasize that the effective cost of having an electric car is lower than a comparable conventional car (and close the deal), but on the other side, customers would like to know clearly the exact purchase price.